Russian Military Op in Ukraine Divides Lebanon, But Beirut Won't Back Sanctions, Scholar Says

10.03.2022

It's been two weeks since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in a bid to "de-militarise" and "de-Nazify" the country.Divided We StandThe 14 days of fighting have already split the international community into two main camps: those who support and those who oppose Russia. Ali Yahya, a Beirut-based analyst, says Lebanon, known for its sectarian, religious, and ethnic diversity, is no exception.In recent days, Lebanon has seen a number of pro- and anti-Russia protests. The divisions run so deep that Lebanese officials have also been forced to take sides.Just hours after Moscow launched its operation on 24 February, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Russia and urging it to withdraw its forces from the East European state. Later on, Lebanon also voted against Russia in the United Nations General Assembly.Reports have already suggested that the decision to condemn Russia was dictated to Lebanese officials by the US ambassador in Beirut, Dorothy Shea, and Yahya confirmed that Washington has strong influence over his country's decision making circles.Dependency on CashIt is not only about the inclination of Lebanon’s liberal circles to tilt towards the West. Lebanon is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis that was prompted by years of corruption and mismanagement and which was further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 Beirut Port explosion.Since 2019, Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value. As a result, more than four million families have been pushed into poverty in the last couple of years.Washington has repeatedly come to the rescue. Over the years, it has become the biggest foreign aid donor to Lebanon, granting the Arab country more than $300 million in 2021.It has also played a pivotal role in making sure Beirut received the first injection of the multi-billion dollar aid provided by the International Monetary Fund.This is why, for some circles in Lebanon, going against those who could provide more funds is considered suicidal, and this is a price they are not ready to pay.No Faith in the USHowever, liberals are facing a challenge in the face of the Iran-backed Shiite militia and the political party Hezbollah. Several days ago, the group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, spoke about the Ukrainian conflict, pinning the blame on the United States and its policies.In his televised speech, he didn't express support for Russia, but he did remind his audience that trusting Washington is not a good decision.Hezbollah has repeatedly slammed the US' actions in the region. It has criticised the sanctions Washington imposed on its officials and banks. It has condemned the White House policies against Lebanon's traditional rivals, Iran and Syria, and it has also denounced the involvement of the Americans in the toppling of a number of Middle Eastern leaders.Nasrallah's warnings probably did the trick. Five days ago, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun dispatched his envoy for Russian affairs, Amal Abu Zeid, to Moscow to meet Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov.Yahya believes the move was done to avoid a potential diplomatic crisis that could have been triggered by Beirut's condemnation of Russia. But the expert also says that the rift has probably been avoided, primarily because his country has zero intention to join in sanctions against the Kremlin.

