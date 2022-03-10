https://sputniknews.com/20220310/eu-heads-of-state-government-arrive-at-versailles-for-informal-meeting-1093741296.html

EU Heads of State, Government Arrive at Versailles for Informal Meeting

Among the targets of the conference are boosting the EU's defence capabilities, reducing energy dependency - in particular on Russian gas, oil and coal - and... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Versailles, France, as heads of the EU's states and governments gather for an informal meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, new growth and investment models, among other things.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

