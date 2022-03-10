International
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/eu-heads-of-state-government-arrive-at-versailles-for-informal-meeting-1093741296.html
2022-03-10T16:38+0000
2022-03-10T16:38+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093754662_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eb21126faf857fb46095aaa12713cd45.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Versailles, France, as heads of the EU's states and governments gather for an informal meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, new growth and investment models, among other things.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
News
2022-03-10T16:38+0000
16:38 GMT 10.03.2022
Among the targets of the conference are boosting the EU's defence capabilities, reducing energy dependency - in particular on Russian gas, oil and coal - and creating a more robust economic base.
Sputnik comes live from Versailles, France, as heads of the EU's states and governments gather for an informal meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, new growth and investment models, among other things.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
