https://sputniknews.com/20220309/large-molecule-found-near-distant-star-could-help-learn-more-about-origin-of-life-on-earth-1093725100.html

Large Molecule Found Near Distant Star Could Help Learn More About 'Origin of Life' on Earth

Large Molecule Found Near Distant Star Could Help Learn More About 'Origin of Life' on Earth

The molecule’s presence was discovered using the Atacama Large Millimeter Submillimeter Array. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T18:40+0000

2022-03-09T18:40+0000

2022-03-09T20:37+0000

tech

star

dust

molecules

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102890/22/1028902296_0:428:3600:2453_1920x0_80_0_0_e32c999940327888359b33f821508850.jpg

A relatively large molecule that can potentially serve as "building block for sugars and other biomolecules" has been spotted by scientists at a disk of dust and gas that circles star IRS 48 located some 444 light years away from Earth, according to ScienceAlert.The molecule in question, dimethyl ether, is comprised of two carbon atoms, six hydrogen atoms, and an oxygen atom, and since it was found in a "dust trap" that will "clump together to form exoplanets," this discovery could potentially help scientists to gain further insight on how life in the universe emerges.As previous research revealed that the "dust trap" harbours ice containing complex molecules, Brunken’s team attempted to use the Atacama Large Millimeter Submillimeter Array (ALMA) to see what they can spot there.Since ice in the dust trap sublimates when the radiation from the host star reaches it, the media outlet notes, a powerful enough telescope might be able to detect molecules contained within that ice based on their spectrum, and the researchers argue that emissions they detected seem "strongly consistent with dimethyl ether."Astronomer Nienke van der Marel from Leiden Observatory also expressed hope that further observations could help "get a step closer to understanding the origin of prebiotic molecules in our own Solar System."Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, star, dust, molecules, discovery