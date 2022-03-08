https://sputniknews.com/20220308/eu-commission-briefs-media-following-debate-on-energy-crisis-1093685472.html

EU Commission Briefs Media Following Debate on Energy Crisis

EU Commission Briefs Media Following Debate on Energy Crisis

Energy prices have been on the rise in Europe in recent years first sparked by the COVID pandemic and most recently reaching their historic maximum amid... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Strasbourg where the EU Commission is delivering a statement following a debate on strategies for energy crisis.This comes after the College of Commissioners held a meeting to discuss strategies to make the European Union less dependent on fuel imports from Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. As the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen earlier announced, the debate should be focusing on measures to diversify supplies and invest in renewables energy sources.Last year, the European Commission agreed to communicate on energy prices to address the immediate impact of current price hikes and boost the block’s resilience against future shocks. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

