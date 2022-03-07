International
Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected to Be Registered Early
Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected to Be Registered Early
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian nasal vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be officially registered in the country in the near future, Alexander Gintsburg, the...
"The Ministry of Health has set a deadline for us on March 17. So, the number of people that we are able to vaccinate intranasally until March 17, based on these results, we will write a report, and based on the results of this report, the Ministry of Health will decide whether to register or not. Looks like they'll register early," Gintsburg explained.He added that the new intranasal vaccine has already been administered to over 100 people who showed no negative side effects.The Russian health ministry authorized clinical trials of the new vaccine in October 2021. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the nasal vaccine against COVID-19 and said that he felt no side effects after getting the procedure.
covid-19, omicron strain, russia

Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected to Be Registered Early

01:11 GMT 07.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian nasal vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be officially registered in the country in the near future, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
"The Ministry of Health has set a deadline for us on March 17. So, the number of people that we are able to vaccinate intranasally until March 17, based on these results, we will write a report, and based on the results of this report, the Ministry of Health will decide whether to register or not. Looks like they'll register early," Gintsburg explained.
He added that the new intranasal vaccine has already been administered to over 100 people who showed no negative side effects.
The Russian health ministry authorized clinical trials of the new vaccine in October 2021. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the nasal vaccine against COVID-19 and said that he felt no side effects after getting the procedure.
