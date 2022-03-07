International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military
Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military
Moscow announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after people of Donbas requested to defend them from intensified aggression by Kiev...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the task of carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine will involve only professional military servicemembers. Conscript soldiers are not participating in the operation and will not be in the future, he said.In his congratulations on International Women's Day, March 8, Putin addressed the relatives of servicemen who are now participating in the special military operation. "The tasks set are solved only by professional servicemen. I am convinced they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia," Putin said.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 whose main purpose, according to President Putin, is to protect "people who have been subjected to discrimination and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The operation was started to "demilitarize and denazificate Ukraine" and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbas. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces target only the military infrastructure as well as Ukrainian troops, and do not threaten civilians. With the support of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and LPR militia groups are also participating in combat. President Putni said that Russia does not need the territory of Ukraine and does not seek to occupy the country.
Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military

21:11 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 21:53 GMT 07.03.2022)
Moscow announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after people of Donbas requested to defend them from intensified aggression by Kiev government. The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the operation does not target civilians and that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the task of carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine will involve only professional military servicemembers. Conscript soldiers are not participating in the operation and will not be in the future, he said.
In his congratulations on International Women's Day, March 8, Putin addressed the relatives of servicemen who are now participating in the special military operation.

"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now... defending Russia during the special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved and close ones. You can be proud of them just as the entire country is proud of them and worries about them... I would like to stress that soldiers on active duty do not and will not participate in hostilities. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," he said.

"The tasks set are solved only by professional servicemen. I am convinced they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia," Putin said.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 whose main purpose, according to President Putin, is to protect "people who have been subjected to discrimination and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The operation was started to "demilitarize and denazificate Ukraine" and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbas.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces target only the military infrastructure as well as Ukrainian troops, and do not threaten civilians. With the support of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and LPR militia groups are also participating in combat.
President Putni said that Russia does not need the territory of Ukraine and does not seek to occupy the country.
Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
