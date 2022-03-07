https://sputniknews.com/20220307/putin-says-tasks-in-ukraine-solved-only-by-professional-military-1093670207.html

Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military

Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military

Moscow announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after people of Donbas requested to defend them from intensified aggression by Kiev... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T21:11+0000

2022-03-07T21:11+0000

2022-03-07T21:53+0000

putin

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

special operation

donbas conflict

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093579389_0:152:2857:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_0b00691334ad5c611d72fa63ad04ba97.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the task of carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine will involve only professional military servicemembers. Conscript soldiers are not participating in the operation and will not be in the future, he said.In his congratulations on International Women's Day, March 8, Putin addressed the relatives of servicemen who are now participating in the special military operation. "The tasks set are solved only by professional servicemen. I am convinced they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia," Putin said.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 whose main purpose, according to President Putin, is to protect "people who have been subjected to discrimination and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The operation was started to "demilitarize and denazificate Ukraine" and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbas. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces target only the military infrastructure as well as Ukrainian troops, and do not threaten civilians. With the support of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR and LPR militia groups are also participating in combat. President Putni said that Russia does not need the territory of Ukraine and does not seek to occupy the country.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220306/putin-tells-erdogan-halt-in-russias-ukraine-op-possible-if-kiev-halts-fighting-implements-demands-1093633995.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

putin, russia, ukraine, special operation, donbas conflict, military