Ukrainian Forces Use Civilians as 'Shields,' Just Like Islamists in Middle East – Ret. US Colonel

As Russia continues its military operation in Ukraine enters its second week, Ret. Col, Douglas Macgregor, former senior adviser to the US defence secretary, compared the tactics currently employed by Ukrainian forces with those used by extremists in the Middle East.Speaking with Fox Business earlier this week, Macgregor noted that Ukrainian forces are "taking refuge in population centres, cities, because they have no mobility, no air defence, no air cover, no logistical infrastructure."When the host asked Macgregor whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attempt to "flatten Ukraine," Macgregor replied that Russian forces "worked hard" to keep the country intact.As Macgregor explained, in his opinion, the Russian troops in Ukraine are merely surrounding Ukrainian forces and are "annihilating them," with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy merely "postponing the inevitable in the hopes that we are going to rescue him, and we are not coming – President Biden has made it very clear."He also remarked that, while the end of the Russian military operation may well be in sight, the question is what the Ukrainian president is going to do.He also pointed out that, while the eastern part of Ukraine currently seems to be "firmly in Russian hands", the Russian troops "are not seizing territory" but instead focus on destroying Ukrainian forces.Macgregor also made a rather unflattering assessment of Zelenskyy himself, calling him a "puppet" who is "putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk."He added that he does not see anything heroic about the Ukrainian head of state, and suggested that the most heroic thing he can do at this point is to "come to terms with reality."

