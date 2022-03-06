https://sputniknews.com/20220306/russian-gymnast-wears-z-mark-on-chest-during-award-ceremony-in-doha-1093641371.html

Russian Gymnast Wears 'Z' Mark on Chest During Award Ceremony in Doha

Russian gymnasts are barred from wearing their country’s official uniform at the FIG World Cup event in Doha due to sanctions imposed over the current... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ivan Kuliak, a Russian gymnast who recently won bronze in the parallel bars at a FIG World Cup event in Doha, Qatar, attended the award ceremony wearing a symbol associated with the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.Russian athletes participating in the event are barred from wearing their national uniforms due to a ban imposed amid the current situation in Ukraine.Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

