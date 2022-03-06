International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/russia-has-info-some-ukrainian-fighter-jets-flying-into-romania-and-other-countries-mod-says-1093637566.html
Russia Has Info Some Ukrainian Fighter Jets Flying Into Romania and Other Countries, MoD Says
Russia Has Info Some Ukrainian Fighter Jets Flying Into Romania and Other Countries, MoD Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian army has nearly completed the demolition of military infrastructure in Ukraine. Russia will... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-06T15:32+0000
2022-03-06T16:28+0000
world
situation in ukraine
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104808/67/1048086796_0:193:2201:1431_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca7c7286be3c400b418230ac71d70eb.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry said it has reliable information that some Ukrainian fighter aircraft flew to Romania and other neighbouring countries.The Ukrainian air force has lost 11 combat aircraft and 2 helicopters as of Sunday, according to Defence Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.Practically all operational Ukrainian aviation is destroyed, the ministry added.Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.Russian President Vladimir Putin said the goal of the operation was "protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."Russia's Defence Ministry, in turn, stressed that the nation's high-precision strikes targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure do not pose a threat to the civilian population. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104808/67/1048086796_18:0:2181:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_7270a0b419cdae93ef8309adcbf177e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ukraine

Russia Has Info Some Ukrainian Fighter Jets Flying Into Romania and Other Countries, MoD Says

15:32 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 16:28 GMT 06.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY Ukrainian Air force MIG 29 fighter planes take part in practical flights during an exercise at the Air Force military base in Vasylkiv, some 40km from Kiev on August 3, 2016
Ukrainian Air force MIG 29 fighter planes take part in practical flights during an exercise at the Air Force military base in Vasylkiv, some 40km from Kiev on August 3, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
SubscribeGoogle news
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian army has nearly completed the demolition of military infrastructure in Ukraine. Russia will consider any country introducing no-fly zone over Ukraine as participant in military conflict, Putin said.
The Russian Defence Ministry said it has reliable information that some Ukrainian fighter aircraft flew to Romania and other neighbouring countries.
The Ukrainian air force has lost 11 combat aircraft and 2 helicopters as of Sunday, according to Defence Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.
"On 6 March, high-precision long-range weapons were used to disable an airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in Vinnytsia," Konashenkov said.
Practically all operational Ukrainian aviation is destroyed, the ministry added.
Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the goal of the operation was "protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Russia's Defence Ministry, in turn, stressed that the nation's high-precision strikes targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure do not pose a threat to the civilian population. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала