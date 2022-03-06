https://sputniknews.com/20220306/nato-labelled-laptop-with-intelligence-found-at-ukrainian-nationalists-hq-dpr-head-says--1093639199.html

NATO-Labelled Laptop With Intelligence Found at Ukrainian Nazis' HQ, DPR Head Says

NATO-Labelled Laptop With Intelligence Found at Ukrainian Nazis' HQ, DPR Head Says

Earlier, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-06T17:11+0000

2022-03-06T17:11+0000

2022-03-07T19:09+0000

world

ukraine

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093639640_0:86:1186:753_1920x0_80_0_0_d306666bae59e08e4f832726920de53e.jpg

A laptop with intelligence data has been found at one of the headquarters of the Right Sector* (Ukrainian nationalists). The computer allegedly has a licensed NATO registry number, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Sunday."The militants of the nationalists battalions have a special level of security clearance from the North Atlantic Alliance. This laptop contains a detailed map of the area with the location of our units," Pushilin said at a press conference.In addition, he said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine planned to attack Crimea and Donbass in the spring of 2022."According to our intelligence and the testimony of prisoners, an offensive operation was supposed to begin on 8 March of this year. The facts indicate that the invasion was planned simultaneously both on the territory of the republics of Donbas and in Russia’s Crimea," Pushilin went on. The head of the DPR showed a map of Crimea with the locations of troops marked on it.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.Prior to that, on 21 February, Russia recognised the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR.*The Right Sector is an extremist group outlawed in Russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, ukraine