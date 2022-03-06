International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
NATO-Labelled Laptop With Intelligence Found at Ukrainian Nazis' HQ, DPR Head Says
NATO-Labelled Laptop With Intelligence Found at Ukrainian Nazis' HQ, DPR Head Says
NATO-Labelled Laptop With Intelligence Found at Ukrainian Nazis' HQ, DPR Head Says

17:11 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 19:09 GMT 07.03.2022)
Earlier, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine to protect civilians in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose authorities appealed to Moscow for assistance following repeated shelling of their territories by Ukrainian forces.
A laptop with intelligence data has been found at one of the headquarters of the Right Sector* (Ukrainian nationalists). The computer allegedly has a licensed NATO registry number, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said on Sunday.
"The militants of the nationalists battalions have a special level of security clearance from the North Atlantic Alliance. This laptop contains a detailed map of the area with the location of our units," Pushilin said at a press conference.
In addition, he said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine planned to attack Crimea and Donbass in the spring of 2022.
"According to our intelligence and the testimony of prisoners, an offensive operation was supposed to begin on 8 March of this year. The facts indicate that the invasion was planned simultaneously both on the territory of the republics of Donbas and in Russia’s Crimea," Pushilin went on.
The head of the DPR showed a map of Crimea with the locations of troops marked on it.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
Prior to that, on 21 February, Russia recognised the sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR.
*The Right Sector is an extremist group outlawed in Russia
Заголовок открываемого материала