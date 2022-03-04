https://sputniknews.com/20220304/scientists-discover-ten-roman-skeletons-and-treasure-trove-at-english-construction-site-1093584577.html

Scientists Discover Ten Roman Skeletons and Treasure Trove at English Construction Site

Earlier this week, archaeologists unearthed a Roman mosaic in London, which they described as "once in a lifetime" find.

UK archaeologists have discovered 10 Roman skeletons and a treasure trove in the county of Gloucestershire in the west of England, the BBC reported. The archaeologists stumbled on the remains and ancient artefacts while working at a construction site designed to house an eco park and a football pitch.Researchers are now examining the skeletons, looking for clues that will help them to establish their status as well as provide more information about the settlement they lived in.Archaeologists say some bodies were buried close together which suggests that they may be part of a family. As well as the remains, scientists uncovered Roman coins, pottery and jewellery.The discovery was made the same week archaeologists in London unearthed an 1,800-year-old Roman mosaic, the largest one to be found in 50 years.

