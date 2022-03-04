Scientists Discover Ten Roman Skeletons and Treasure Trove at English Construction Site
11:54 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 04.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett An archaeologist works near skeletons of a mother and two children found in the Bedlam burial ground on the future site of a Crossrail ticket hall next to Liverpool Street Station in London
Earlier this week, archaeologists unearthed a Roman mosaic in London which they described as a "once in a lifetime" find. Researchers say the mosaic, which is approximately 1,800 years old, decorated the floors of a dining room in what was one of the first hotels in Roman Londinium.
UK archaeologists have discovered 10 Roman skeletons and a treasure trove in the county of Gloucestershire in the west of England, the BBC reported. The archaeologists stumbled on the remains and ancient artefacts while working at a construction site designed to house an eco park and a football pitch.
Researchers are now examining the skeletons, looking for clues that will help them to establish their status as well as provide more information about the settlement they lived in.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
"We can learn a lot from a site like this - how people lived and what activities took place. We still don't know the full extent of what is here,” said Mark Bretty, senior project officer at Cotswold Archaeology, the company which has been excavating the construction site.
Archaeologists say some bodies were buried close together which suggests that they may be part of a family. As well as the remains, scientists uncovered Roman coins, pottery and jewellery.
"The coins in particular are very useful because they have different emperors on, which will give you a specific date," said Sharon Clough, an osteoarchaeologist at Cotswold Archaeology.
The discovery was made the same week archaeologists in London unearthed an 1,800-year-old Roman mosaic, the largest one to be found in 50 years.