On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian MoD: Indian Citizens Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Nationalists at Station in Kharkov
Russian MoD: Indian Citizens Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Nationalists at Station in Kharkov
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, over 7,500 foreign citizens across Ukraine are being prevented by local nationalists from evacuating.
A group of Indian citizens came under fire from Ukrainian nationalists at a railway station in Kharkov on Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry said.According to Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, several Indian citizens were injured as a result of the attack. Aside from that, five Indian students were injured and the fate of 11 others is unknown after Ukrainian neo-Nazis attacked a campus in the town of Sumy, according to the ministry.More than a thousand Indian students were blocked in the village of Pesochin outside Kharkov when they attempted to cross the border to Russia on their own, Mizintsev said. He added that there is an acute shortage of food products and medicines in the area. Indian citizens are panic-stricken, the official said.Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the number of foreign citizens wanting to be evacuated from Ukraine but being prevented by local neo-Nazi groups from doing so exceeds 7,500.
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, over 7,500 foreign citizens across Ukraine are being prevented by local nationalists from evacuating.
A group of Indian citizens came under fire from Ukrainian nationalists at a railway station in Kharkov on Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
According to Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, several Indian citizens were injured as a result of the attack.
Aside from that, five Indian students were injured and the fate of 11 others is unknown after Ukrainian neo-Nazis attacked a campus in the town of Sumy, according to the ministry.
More than a thousand Indian students were blocked in the village of Pesochin outside Kharkov when they attempted to cross the border to Russia on their own, Mizintsev said. He added that there is an acute shortage of food products and medicines in the area. Indian citizens are panic-stricken, the official said.
Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the number of foreign citizens wanting to be evacuated from Ukraine but being prevented by local neo-Nazi groups from doing so exceeds 7,500.
