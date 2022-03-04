https://sputniknews.com/20220304/eu-high-representative-borrell-holds-press-conference-after-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-1093577602.html
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
This comes amid an ongoing special military operation that Russia has been conducting in Ukraine since 24 February.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, where High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.The meeting, which focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, brought together Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its second week. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of negotiations in Belarus and agreed to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuations of civilians and delivery of humanitarian cargo to the affected areas. Another round of talks is reportedly expected on 5 March. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
