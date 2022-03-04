https://sputniknews.com/20220304/eu-high-representative-borrell-holds-press-conference-after-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-1093577602.html

EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

This comes amid an ongoing special military operation that Russia has been conducting in Ukraine since 24 February. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T18:04+0000

2022-03-04T18:04+0000

2022-03-04T18:04+0000

situation in ukraine

josep borrell

eu

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53aa5cd3d483d06f2eab5a588dcb3868.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, where High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.The meeting, which focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, brought together Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its second week. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of negotiations in Belarus and agreed to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuations of civilians and delivery of humanitarian cargo to the affected areas. Another round of talks is reportedly expected on 5 March. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting 2022-03-04T18:04+0000 true PT28M15S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

josep borrell, eu, russia, ukraine, видео