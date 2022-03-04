International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220304/eu-high-representative-borrell-holds-press-conference-after-foreign-affairs-council-meeting-1093577602.html
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
This comes amid an ongoing special military operation that Russia has been conducting in Ukraine since 24 February. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T18:04+0000
2022-03-04T18:04+0000
situation in ukraine
josep borrell
eu
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53aa5cd3d483d06f2eab5a588dcb3868.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, where High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.The meeting, which focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, brought together Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its second week. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of negotiations in Belarus and agreed to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuations of civilians and delivery of humanitarian cargo to the affected areas. Another round of talks is reportedly expected on 5 March. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
2022-03-04T18:04+0000
true
PT28M15S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58cc200ed02ec02efc7122382858abc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
josep borrell, eu, russia, ukraine, видео

EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting

18:04 GMT 04.03.2022
© JOHN THYSEuropean Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022.
European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© JOHN THYS
SubscribeGoogle news
This comes amid an ongoing special military operation that Russia has been conducting in Ukraine since 24 February.
Watch a live broadcast from Brussels, where High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell is holding a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.
The meeting, which focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, brought together Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its second week. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of negotiations in Belarus and agreed to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure safe evacuations of civilians and delivery of humanitarian cargo to the affected areas. Another round of talks is reportedly expected on 5 March.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала