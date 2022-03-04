https://sputniknews.com/20220304/another-round-study-says-even-moderate-drinking-can-lead-to-brain-changes-faster-ageing-1093589967.html

Even an innocent alcoholic drink per day can lead to a reduction of one's brain size, and larger portions may trigger to age more rapidly, a new study published in the journal Nature Communications has found.While heavy drinking remains a threatening condition for one's brain, it appears that even those who just have one glass of wine or one can of beer every day might want to review their habits. The research was led by the University of Pennsylvania with the participation of more than 36,000 adults. The data found that light-to-moderate alcohol consumption was associated with reductions in overall brain volume. It was suggested that just two alcoholic drinks a day can be equivalent to changes in the brain that otherwise take two years to occur.The more alcohol one consumes, the more severe the health consequences might be.The findings appear to contradict the existing scientific and government guidelines on alcohol consumption.Moreover, there is a chance that binge drinking is worse for the brain, but the scientists said it needs to be studied more to know for sure.Previous research on drinking limits indicated that heavy drinking is the only thing one should be concerned about, and moderate amounts of alcohol do not impact health severely. However, the scientific team noted that those studies lacked the power of large datasets that the new research has.While more research is needed to establish stronger links between moderate drinking and brain damage, it is still known for sure that heavy drinking is bad for you, as numerous studies have proven that it causes changes in brain structure, including strong reductions in grey and white matter across the brain.

