Almaz-Antey Corp to Take Part in World Defence Show 2022 in Riyadh
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankThe Almaz-Antey stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition. (File)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Moscow (Sputnik) - Almaz-Antey Corp will take part in the World Defenсe Show, which is set to take place in Riyadh from 6 to 9 March, the company informs.
Products of the concern’s three subsidiaries will be presented in a single exposition. In particular, the holding will demonstrate models of S-400 Triumf and S-350E Vityaz air defence missile systems, and will carry out a presentation of the promising transportable Abakan 98P6E missile system, a model of which was first shown to the public in 2021.
For the first time abroad, the concern will demonstrate a model of the Typhoon armoured vehicle. Visitors can also familiarise themselves with the universal target training complex Adjutant, designed to train and test crews and equipment by creating a complex programmable air situation with simultaneous use of different types of targets.
In addition to defence articles, the concern will present models of radar complexes in Riyadh for air traffic management and airport security.
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankTransporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Transporters-launchers for S-400 Triumf missile systems at the final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev/
According to Almaz-Antey Deputy General Director for Foreign Economic Activity Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, within the framework of the World Defence Show 2022, the concern will present "the most popular product, relevant for the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, Middle East and North Africa".
He noted that with the increase in local armed conflicts and terrorist activity around the world with the availability of drone technology, reliable and effective air defence systems are vital, especially for states with abundant natural resources.
JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey is one of the largest integrated associations of the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes more than 60 high-tech enterprises. The total number of employees of the holding is over 130,000 people; its products are delivered to more than 50 countries around the world. The concern pays special attention to the training of customer specialists for independent combat use and maintenance of the supplied equipment, offers services on after-sales repair, modernisation, and utilisation.