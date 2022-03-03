https://sputniknews.com/20220303/ukrainian-parliament-supports-zelenskys-decree-on-general-mobilisation-verkhovna-rada-says-1093553969.html

Ukrainian Parliament Greenlights Zelensky's Decree on General Mobilisation, Verkhovna Rada Says

Ukrainian Parliament Greenlights Zelensky's Decree on General Mobilisation, Verkhovna Rada Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued the order to start general mobilisation six days ago following the start of the Russian military's special... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a bill approving President Volodymyr Zelensky's order to launch general mobilisation on the territory of Ukraine.Under the general mobilisation order local authorities in Ukraine must enlist soldiers from the local population, provide buildings, land, transport, and other material help to the Ukrainian forces and security services. Additionally, the heads of local administrations are ordered to create and operate medical committees for conscripts.General mobilisation also allows the Security Service of Ukraine to engage in counter-intelligence activities.The order will remain in effect for 90 days to "ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilisation readiness", the original presidential statement said. Following the start of the general mobilisation Ukraine's border guard announced that males aged 18-60, potential conscripts for the Ukrainian Army, are not allowed to leave the country as thousands rushed to emigrate to nearby EU countries.Russia Launches Special Operation in UkraineThe order was given on 25 February in response to Russia's decision to start a military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, as well as to protect the population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia was "forced" to start the operation after Kiev systematically failed to respect its obligations under the Minsk agreements.The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly stated that it is only targeting military objects and makes every effort to avoid hitting civilian infrastructure. Putin, in turn, addressed the Ukrainian military calling on them to ignore their "criminal orders" from the authorities in Kiev, whom he accused of committing genocide in the Donbass region.Western governments condemned the operation, calling it an invasion. Moscow, in turn, pointed out that the West had done nothing for the past eight years to convince Kiev to follow the Minsk agreements and thus end the conflict with the DPR and LPR.

