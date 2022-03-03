https://sputniknews.com/20220303/earthquake-of-magnitude-62-hits-south-eastern-mexico-1093557283.html

Sirens Triggered as Earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits South-eastern Mexico

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to Mexico's seismological services. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale has hit the south-eastern part of Mexico, according to the country's national seismological service.The earthquake affected the surroundings of Isla Municipality in the state of Veracruz.Social media users shared videos, saying that sirens can be heard in Mexico City, and evacuation is underway.No damage or casualties were immediately reported.

