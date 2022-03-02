UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine

International
BREAKING: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions from members of Parliament concerning the situation in Ukraine.Last week, when Russian President Putin announced a special operation in the country after the authorities of the Donbass republics asked for Moscow's help amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces, the UK joined its allies in the US and EU to strongly condemn the operation and impose sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures mainly focus on Russian banks, including switching several of them off from SWIFT, as well as on bilateral trade.The UK has also joined the EU in a move to close its airspace to all Russian flights.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
11:41 GMT 02.03.2022
© Sputnik
Russia's special operation in Ukraine, which was launched to protect the population of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and to demilitarise and denazify the Ukraine, has entered its seventh day.
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions from members of Parliament concerning the situation in Ukraine.
Last week, when Russian President Putin announced a special operation in the country after the authorities of the Donbass republics asked for Moscow's help amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces, the UK joined its allies in the US and EU to strongly condemn the operation and impose sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures mainly focus on Russian banks, including switching several of them off from SWIFT, as well as on bilateral trade.
The UK has also joined the EU in a move to close its airspace to all Russian flights.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
