UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine
Russia's special operation in Ukraine, which was launched to protect the population of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and to demilitarise and... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions from members of Parliament concerning the situation in Ukraine.Last week, when Russian President Putin announced a special operation in the country after the authorities of the Donbass republics asked for Moscow's help amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces, the UK joined its allies in the US and EU to strongly condemn the operation and impose sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures mainly focus on Russian banks, including switching several of them off from SWIFT, as well as on bilateral trade.The UK has also joined the EU in a move to close its airspace to all Russian flights.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions from members of Parliament concerning the situation in Ukraine.
Last week, when Russian President Putin announced a special operation in the country after the authorities of the Donbass republics asked for Moscow's help amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces, the UK joined its allies in the US and EU to strongly condemn the operation and impose sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures mainly focus on Russian banks, including switching several of them off from SWIFT, as well as on bilateral trade.
The UK has also joined the EU in a move to close its airspace to all Russian flights.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.