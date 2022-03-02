https://sputniknews.com/20220302/uk-prime-minister-johnson-answers-mps-questions-on-ukraine--1093509737.html

UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine

Russia's special operation in Ukraine, which was launched to protect the population of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and to demilitarise and... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T11:41+0000

2022-03-02T11:41+0000

2022-03-02T11:41+0000

situation in ukraine

boris johnson

ukraine

sanctions

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093518035_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_319b0c4da315c0c8f0a8ef5b63746c2b.jpg

Sputnik is live from the House of Commons in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to answer questions from members of Parliament concerning the situation in Ukraine.Last week, when Russian President Putin announced a special operation in the country after the authorities of the Donbass republics asked for Moscow's help amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces, the UK joined its allies in the US and EU to strongly condemn the operation and impose sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures mainly focus on Russian banks, including switching several of them off from SWIFT, as well as on bilateral trade.The UK has also joined the EU in a move to close its airspace to all Russian flights.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine UK Prime Minister Johnson Answers MPs Questions on Ukraine 2022-03-02T11:41+0000 true PT67M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, ukraine, sanctions, russia, видео