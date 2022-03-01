https://sputniknews.com/20220301/shipping-companies-msc-maersk-halt-cargo-bookings-to-from-russia-1093501375.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two of the world's largest shipping companies, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk Line, said they will temporarily halt cargo bookings to and from Russia in light of the Western countries' sanctions measures.
"MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is introducing as of 1 March, with immediate effect, a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia," the Swiss-based company said in an advisory on Tuesday.
However, MSC added that it will continue to accept and screen bookings for deliveries of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods.
The Dutch-based Maersk said in a separate press release on Tuesday that bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended due to the sanctions, except for food, medical and humanitarian supplies.
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine as it responded to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.
The United States, United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including closing their airspace to Russian aircraft and sanctioning a number of Russian banks and officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing counter sanctions.