International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/shipping-companies-msc-maersk-halt-cargo-bookings-to-from-russia-1093501375.html
Shipping Companies MSC, Maersk Halt Cargo Bookings to, From Russia
Shipping Companies MSC, Maersk Halt Cargo Bookings to, From Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two of the world's largest shipping companies, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk Line, said they will temporarily halt... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T23:09+0000
2022-03-01T23:08+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
maersk line
mediterranean shipping co
halt
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105522/31/1055223164_64:0:3500:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_7a3ed07910263fc1c41794f9f2024a00.jpg
"MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is introducing as of 1 March, with immediate effect, a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia," the Swiss-based company said in an advisory on Tuesday.However, MSC added that it will continue to accept and screen bookings for deliveries of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods.The Dutch-based Maersk said in a separate press release on Tuesday that bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended due to the sanctions, except for food, medical and humanitarian supplies.On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine as it responded to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.The United States, United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including closing their airspace to Russian aircraft and sanctioning a number of Russian banks and officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing counter sanctions.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105522/31/1055223164_526:0:3103:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_1d90b4b61d038aafe4e51dabb78228a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, maersk line, mediterranean shipping co, halt, sanctions

Shipping Companies MSC, Maersk Halt Cargo Bookings to, From Russia

23:09 GMT 01.03.2022
© REUTERS / Phil Noble/File PhotoFILE PHOTO: Empty Maersk shipping containers are seen stacked at Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool, Britain, December 9, 2016.
FILE PHOTO: Empty Maersk shipping containers are seen stacked at Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool, Britain, December 9, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
© REUTERS / Phil Noble/File Photo
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two of the world's largest shipping companies, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk Line, said they will temporarily halt cargo bookings to and from Russia in light of the Western countries' sanctions measures.
"MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is introducing as of 1 March, with immediate effect, a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia," the Swiss-based company said in an advisory on Tuesday.
However, MSC added that it will continue to accept and screen bookings for deliveries of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods.
The Dutch-based Maersk said in a separate press release on Tuesday that bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended due to the sanctions, except for food, medical and humanitarian supplies.
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine as it responded to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized the civilian population is not in danger.
The United States, United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including closing their airspace to Russian aircraft and sanctioning a number of Russian banks and officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing counter sanctions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала