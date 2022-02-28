International
BREAKING: Points of Contact for Common Positions Found at Russia-Ukraine Talks, Russian Delegation Head Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/fast-radio-burst-from-a-galaxy-far-far-away-looks-similar-to-flashes-from-ancient-supernova-remains-1093453138.html
Fast Radio Burst From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Looks Similar to Flashes From Ancient Supernova Remains
Fast Radio Burst From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Looks Similar to Flashes From Ancient Supernova Remains
While researchers are yet to determine what produces the signal in question, they reportedly suspect that its cause is something “unusual." 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T15:24+0000
2022-02-28T15:24+0000
tech
fast radio burst (frb)
nebula
similarities
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105351/24/1053512407_0:446:2040:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_c8aeacb5a611837064514607b118db11.png
A certain fast radio burst (FRB) that emanates from galaxy M81 located millions of light years away from Earth bears a similarity to flashes from another celestial body known as Crab Nebula, according to space.com.The nebula in question emerged in the wake of an ancient supernova, which humans observed in the 11th century AD.And now, scientists suggest that flashes previously displayed by the Crab Nebula seem similar to those spotted coming from M81.The media outlet also notes that, while FRBs have mostly been discovered in “galaxies studded with young stars,” the source of the signal coming from M81 has been traced to a group of old stars.At this time, researchers are unsure what caused the signal in question or why is it so similar to the flashes from the Crab Nebula, though they do suspect that the celestial phenomenon at the heart of this matter is “unusual,” the media outlet adds.
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/scientists-confirm-existence-of-supermassive-black-hole-inside-cosmic-dust-cloud-outside-our-galaxy-1093164455.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105351/24/1053512407_0:255:2040:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_e9fc8ebb8a04d427bcc18ea7fb986bd8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, fast radio burst (frb), nebula, similarities

Fast Radio Burst From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Looks Similar to Flashes From Ancient Supernova Remains

15:24 GMT 28.02.2022
© NASA . ESA, NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)New View of the Crab Nebula
New View of the Crab Nebula - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© NASA . ESA, NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While researchers are yet to determine what produces the signal in question, they reportedly suspect that its cause is something “unusual."
A certain fast radio burst (FRB) that emanates from galaxy M81 located millions of light years away from Earth bears a similarity to flashes from another celestial body known as Crab Nebula, according to space.com.
The nebula in question emerged in the wake of an ancient supernova, which humans observed in the 11th century AD.
And now, scientists suggest that flashes previously displayed by the Crab Nebula seem similar to those spotted coming from M81.
"Some of the signals we measured are short and extremely powerful, in just the same way as some signals from the Crab pulsar," said Kenzie Nimmo, a Ph.D. student in astronomy at the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy and the University of Amsterdam.
The media outlet also notes that, while FRBs have mostly been discovered in “galaxies studded with young stars,” the source of the signal coming from M81 has been traced to a group of old stars.
Black hole - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
Scientists Confirm Existence of Supermassive Black Hole Inside Cosmic Dust Cloud Outside Our Galaxy
19 February, 03:13 GMT
At this time, researchers are unsure what caused the signal in question or why is it so similar to the flashes from the Crab Nebula, though they do suspect that the celestial phenomenon at the heart of this matter is “unusual,” the media outlet adds.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала