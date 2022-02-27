International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Taiwanese Semiconductor Producer Reportedly Suspends Supplies to Russia Due to Sanctions
Taiwanese Semiconductor Producer Reportedly Suspends Supplies to Russia Due to Sanctions
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has ceased supplies to Russia due to sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
taiwan
taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)
TSMC has fully ceased supplies to Russia and to its suppliers after scrutinizing the sanctions in order to comply with them, according to Taiwanese media agency CNA’s sources.TSMC also suspended production of Russia-designed semiconductors Elbrus, CNA reported, citing its sources.On 25 February, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry announced that it would join the international economic sanctions imposed on Russia in order to “compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine.”The new round of sanctions will prohibit Russian firms from purchasing an array of high-tech products, including semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Taiwanese Semiconductor Producer Reportedly Suspends Supplies to Russia Due to Sanctions

16:04 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 27.02.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has ceased supplies to Russia due to sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine, Taiwanese media reported on Sunday, citing its sources.
TSMC has fully ceased supplies to Russia and to its suppliers after scrutinizing the sanctions in order to comply with them, according to Taiwanese media agency CNA’s sources.
TSMC also suspended production of Russia-designed semiconductors Elbrus, CNA reported, citing its sources.
On 25 February, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry announced that it would join the international economic sanctions imposed on Russia in order to “compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine.”
The new round of sanctions will prohibit Russian firms from purchasing an array of high-tech products, including semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors.
In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
