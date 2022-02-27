https://sputniknews.com/20220227/state-duma-speaker-spec-op-in-ukraine-only-way-to-stop-genocide-of-russian-people-prevent-massacre-1093430573.html

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on Sunday Russia's special operation in Ukraine the only way to establish peace and prevent a large-scale war.Volodin added that Russia is determined to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a “peaceful, free, democratic and sovereign country,” and guarantee security for Russian citizens.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had declared independence from the government in Kiev after a US-backed coup in 2014. On Thursday, Russia announced the start of a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In his national address, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbas republics asked for help.According to Moscow, all responsibility for the bloodshed lies on Kiev as, according to statements from the Russian Defense Ministry in the following days, the Russian military forces are instructed to attack only Ukrainian military infrastructure, avoiding civilian sites.

