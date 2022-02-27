International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/state-duma-speaker-spec-op-in-ukraine-only-way-to-stop-genocide-of-russian-people-prevent-massacre-1093430573.html
State Duma Speaker: Spec Op in Ukraine Only Way to Stop Genocide of Russian People, Prevent Massacre
State Duma Speaker: Spec Op in Ukraine Only Way to Stop Genocide of Russian People, Prevent Massacre
Russian Duma Speaker: Operation in Ukraine Only Way to Defend Peace, Stop Genocide & Prevent War
2022-02-27T22:19+0000
2022-02-27T22:19+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
vyacheslav volodin
russian duma
ukraine crisis
russian military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093368598_0:166:1624:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9583fdd8ace7a1f7c7a73fd53d6b8.jpg
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on Sunday Russia's special operation in Ukraine the only way to establish peace and prevent a large-scale war.Volodin added that Russia is determined to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a “peaceful, free, democratic and sovereign country,” and guarantee security for Russian citizens.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had declared independence from the government in Kiev after a US-backed coup in 2014. On Thursday, Russia announced the start of a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In his national address, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbas republics asked for help.According to Moscow, all responsibility for the bloodshed lies on Kiev as, according to statements from the Russian Defense Ministry in the following days, the Russian military forces are instructed to attack only Ukrainian military infrastructure, avoiding civilian sites.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/how-eu-turns-its-peace-budget-into-war-chest-to-provide-lethal-arms-to-ukraine-1093428643.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093368598_95:0:1535:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15672441246ee362387609318680bf98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vyacheslav volodin, russian duma, ukraine crisis, russian military

State Duma Speaker: Spec Op in Ukraine Only Way to Stop Genocide of Russian People, Prevent Massacre

22:19 GMT 27.02.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry  / Go to the photo bank FILE PHOTO - Russian troops conduct landing operation drills on 14 February 2022
 FILE PHOTO - Russian troops conduct landing operation drills on 14 February 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
On February 24, Russia announced a special operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called the events in Donbas of the last 8 years a "genocide" of the Russian-speaking people.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on Sunday Russia's special operation in Ukraine the only way to establish peace and prevent a large-scale war.
“A special peacekeeping operation has been going on for four days,” the speaker wrote in Telegram. “We all understand that it is the only way to defend peace, stop the genocide of the Russian people, prevent a massacre and a full-scale war, and ensure the security of our country in the future.”
Volodin added that Russia is determined to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a “peaceful, free, democratic and sovereign country,” and guarantee security for Russian citizens.
Ukrainian paratroopers fire a howitzer during military drills in the Zhytomyr region, some 150 kms from Kiev, on March 6, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
How EU Turns Its Peace Budget Into War Chest to Provide Lethal Arms to Ukraine
19:24 GMT
On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which had declared independence from the government in Kiev after a US-backed coup in 2014. On Thursday, Russia announced the start of a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In his national address, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbas republics asked for help.
According to Moscow, all responsibility for the bloodshed lies on Kiev as, according to statements from the Russian Defense Ministry in the following days, the Russian military forces are instructed to attack only Ukrainian military infrastructure, avoiding civilian sites.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала