Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Defence Minister and General Staff Chief on Situation in Ukraine
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Defence Minister and General Staff Chief on Situation in Ukraine
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians and was ready to start them in the city...
2022-02-27T13:30+0000
2022-02-27T13:30+0000
2022-02-27T13:35+0000
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement, after the Russian delegation arrived in Gomel, Belarus for negotiations with Ukraine.Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Ukraine had agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus, and Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held.Prior to that, Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainian side. The delegation consisted of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and other departments, including the presidential administration. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin makes statement after Moscow suggests meeting Ukraine delegate in Belarus
President Putin makes statement after Moscow suggests meeting Ukraine delegate in Belarus
world, russia, ukraine, vladimir putin
Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Defence Minister and General Staff Chief on Situation in Ukraine
13:30 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 27.02.2022)
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians and was ready to start them in the city of Gomel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement, after the Russian delegation arrived in Gomel, Belarus for negotiations with Ukraine.
Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Ukraine had agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus, and Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held.
Prior to that, Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainian side. The delegation consisted of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and other departments, including the presidential administration.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!