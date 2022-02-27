https://sputniknews.com/20220227/covid-hit-queen-elizabeth-ii-postpones-key-diplomatic-reception-1093411550.html

COVID-Hit Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Key Diplomatic Reception

COVID-Hit Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Key Diplomatic Reception

On 20 February, Buckingham Palace announced that UK Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for coronavirus, but that she would continue performing some duties... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T05:11+0000

2022-02-27T05:11+0000

2022-02-27T05:11+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089994292_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af41ee659299379b8a753390e42da72e.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a traditional diplomatic reception, which was to be held on 2 March at Windsor Castle. According to a statement released on Saturday evening by Buckingham Palace, this decision was taken on the advice of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.The annual diplomatic reception with the participation of Elizabeth II is usually attended by more than 500 members of the diplomatic corps from all countries that have diplomatic missions in the UK.On 20 February, Buckingham Palace announced that after testing positive for COVID-19, Her Majesty is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, but hopes to continue her easy duties.Prior to that, it was reported that the Queen's son, heir to the throne, Prince Charles of Wales, was infected with the coronavirus for the second time.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii