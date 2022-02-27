https://sputniknews.com/20220227/covid-hit-queen-elizabeth-ii-postpones-key-diplomatic-reception-1093411550.html
COVID-Hit Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Key Diplomatic Reception
On 20 February, Buckingham Palace announced that UK Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for coronavirus, but that she would continue performing some duties at her Windsor Palace home while receiving medical care.
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a traditional diplomatic reception, which was to be held on 2 March at Windsor Castle. According to a statement released on Saturday evening by Buckingham Palace, this decision was taken on the advice of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.
"The Queen has accepted the foreign secretary's advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed," Buckingham Palace said.
The annual diplomatic reception with the participation of Elizabeth II is usually attended by more than 500 members of the diplomatic corps from all countries that have diplomatic missions in the UK.
On 20 February, Buckingham Palace
announced that after testing positive for COVID-19, Her Majesty is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, but hopes to continue her easy duties.
Prior to that, it was reported that the Queen's son, heir to the throne, Prince Charles of Wales, was infected with the coronavirus for the second time.