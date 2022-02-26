https://sputniknews.com/20220226/moscow-considers-natos-claims-about-russian-aggression-in-ukraine-groundless-1093401012.html

Moscow Considers NATO's Claims About Russian 'Aggression' in Ukraine Groundless

Moscow Considers NATO's Claims About Russian 'Aggression' in Ukraine Groundless

The US and its allies in Europe and Asia condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine as an unprovoked "act of aggression" and "invasion," slapping... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T17:14+0000

2022-02-26T17:14+0000

2022-02-26T17:41+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092193700_66:0:3707:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bff7716b0c9ccaa2e046bb2f54e2a3b8.jpg

NATO has no grounds to call the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine "aggression," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said."Before calling Russia to account for its operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the nations of the North Atlantic bloc should answer for their military adventurism, as well as their inaction on the matter of encouraging the regime in Kiev to peacefully resolve the Donbass problem," the spokeswoman added.According to Zakharova, NATO leaders at the summit expressed all possible support for Ukraine, "a country which, with the the connivance of the West, has become a hotbed of Nazi ideology."The spokeswoman went on to accuse the Western bloc of "hypocrisy" related to the alleged destruction of the foundation for peace in Europe caused by Russia's actions in Ukraine."By whose hands was this done? Wasn't it the NATO countries that looked on silently as the US destroyed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty? They stood by when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. They allowed the Americans to quit the Open Skies Treaty, which made that agreement worthless as an effective mechanism for controlling military activities," Zakharova said."Was it not the NATO countries that took part in the bombing of Yugoslavia, the attack on Libya, the invasion of Iraq? For 20 years, they led the situation in Afghanistan to total degradation, and when they ran away, they left behind weapons worth billions of dollars," the spokeswoman added."For eight years, Western nations have watched passively the killing and abuse of thousands of civilians in southeastern Ukraine. Effectively, they became accomplices to the long-term genocide of the inhabitants of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Zakharova alleged."NATO's intention to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine, includingair defence systems, speaks of one thing: the United States and its allies are not interested in resolving the crisis in this country," she added.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine