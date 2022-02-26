https://sputniknews.com/20220226/moscow-considers-natos-claims-about-russian-aggression-in-ukraine-groundless-1093401012.html
Moscow Considers NATO's Claims About Russian 'Aggression' in Ukraine Groundless
Moscow Considers NATO's Claims About Russian 'Aggression' in Ukraine Groundless
The US and its allies in Europe and Asia condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine as an unprovoked "act of aggression" and "invasion," slapping... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T17:14+0000
2022-02-26T17:14+0000
2022-02-26T17:41+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092193700_66:0:3707:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bff7716b0c9ccaa2e046bb2f54e2a3b8.jpg
NATO has no grounds to call the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine "aggression," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said."Before calling Russia to account for its operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the nations of the North Atlantic bloc should answer for their military adventurism, as well as their inaction on the matter of encouraging the regime in Kiev to peacefully resolve the Donbass problem," the spokeswoman added.According to Zakharova, NATO leaders at the summit expressed all possible support for Ukraine, "a country which, with the the connivance of the West, has become a hotbed of Nazi ideology."The spokeswoman went on to accuse the Western bloc of "hypocrisy" related to the alleged destruction of the foundation for peace in Europe caused by Russia's actions in Ukraine."By whose hands was this done? Wasn't it the NATO countries that looked on silently as the US destroyed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty? They stood by when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. They allowed the Americans to quit the Open Skies Treaty, which made that agreement worthless as an effective mechanism for controlling military activities," Zakharova said."Was it not the NATO countries that took part in the bombing of Yugoslavia, the attack on Libya, the invasion of Iraq? For 20 years, they led the situation in Afghanistan to total degradation, and when they ran away, they left behind weapons worth billions of dollars," the spokeswoman added."For eight years, Western nations have watched passively the killing and abuse of thousands of civilians in southeastern Ukraine. Effectively, they became accomplices to the long-term genocide of the inhabitants of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Zakharova alleged."NATO's intention to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine, includingair defence systems, speaks of one thing: the United States and its allies are not interested in resolving the crisis in this country," she added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092193700_521:0:3252:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697e6bf095eb32e81ef251b5906facf1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
Moscow Considers NATO's Claims About Russian 'Aggression' in Ukraine Groundless
17:14 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 17:41 GMT 26.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The US and its allies in Europe and Asia condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine as an unprovoked "act of aggression" and "invasion," slapping Moscow with new sanctions and promising to send additional military aid to Kiev. The current crisis in Ukraine is the culmination of a situation which has festered for over eight years.
NATO has no grounds to call the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine "aggression," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.
"In the context of NATO countries' inability to negotiate and their lack of desire to truly strengthen security in Europe on the basis of the principle of equal and indivisible security, we consider their attempts to accuse us of aggression to be groundless," Zakharova said Saturday in a commentary on Friday's extraordinary virtual summit of NATO heads of state to discuss the Ukraine crisis.
"Before calling Russia to account for its operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the nations of the North Atlantic bloc should answer for their military adventurism, as well as their inaction on the matter of encouraging the regime in Kiev to peacefully resolve the Donbass problem," the spokeswoman added.
According to Zakharova, NATO leaders at the summit expressed all possible support for Ukraine, "a country which, with the the connivance of the West, has become a hotbed of Nazi ideology."
The spokeswoman went on to accuse the Western bloc of "hypocrisy" related to the alleged destruction of the foundation for peace in Europe caused by Russia's actions in Ukraine.
"By whose hands was this done? Wasn't it the NATO countries that looked on silently as the US destroyed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty? They stood by when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. They allowed the Americans to quit the Open Skies Treaty, which made that agreement worthless as an effective mechanism for controlling military activities," Zakharova said.
"Was it not the NATO countries that took part in the bombing of Yugoslavia, the attack on Libya, the invasion of Iraq? For 20 years, they led the situation in Afghanistan to total degradation, and when they ran away, they left behind weapons worth billions of dollars," the spokeswoman added.
"For eight years, Western nations have watched passively the killing and abuse of thousands of civilians in southeastern Ukraine. Effectively, they became accomplices to the long-term genocide of the inhabitants of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Zakharova alleged.
"NATO's intention to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine, includingair defence systems, speaks of one thing: the United States and its allies are not interested in resolving the crisis in this country," she added.