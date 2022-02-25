https://sputniknews.com/20220225/study-finds-possible-connection-between-chelyabinsk-meteor-and-moons-formation-1093379646.html

Study Finds Possible Connection Between Chelyabinsk Meteor and Moon’s Formation

Study Finds Possible Connection Between Chelyabinsk Meteor and Moon's Formation

The explosion of the 66-foot-wide meteor over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on February 15, 2013, was powerful enough to set off devices for detecting... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

A new examination of the bolide that exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013 has found a curious connection to the formation of Earth’s moon.The Moon is believed to have formed about 4.5 billion years ago when a Mars-sized planet collided with Earth early in its formation, spewing a large amount of molten rock into orbit that coalesced into a moon. However, a lot of other pieces of rock were spun out into space, too, becoming asteroids and increasing the number of space collisions afterward.According to the paper, the geoscientists made their discovery by looking at crystals inside the meteorite that are known to hold only certain types of atoms.For example, zircon crystals readily incorporate uranium atoms during their formation, which happens when silicates with large amounts of incompatible elements melt. However, those same crystals strongly reject lead atoms. Because uranium radioactively decays into lead at a known rate, scientists can look at how much uranium and lead are inside a given crystal and tell how long ago it formed.So a big rock that landed on Earth got snapped off of a larger rock by an impact at a time when there were lots and lots of impacts happening in the solar system thanks to the process that created the Earth’s Moon - coincidence?According to Science Alert, Walton was referring to a theory that Jupiter and Saturn formed further away from the Sun than they are presently, and later migrated to their present orbits - a development that would have thrown all gravitational relationships in the solar system way off, causing more collisions.

