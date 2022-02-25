International
https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-paratroopers-take-control-of-chernobyl-nuclear-power-plant-mod-says-1093358774.html
Russian Paratroopers Take Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, MoD Says
Earlier this week, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, striving to demilitarisae and de-Nazify the country amid Kiev's attacks against... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
chernobyl nuclear power plant
chernobyl
ukraine
chernobyl
russia, ukraine, chernobyl nuclear power plant, chernobyl

Russian Paratroopers Take Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, MoD Says

08:03 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 25.02.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Earlier this week, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, striving to demilitarisae and de-Nazify the country amid Kiev's attacks against Donbass.

"Yesterday, on 24 February, units of the Russian Airborne Forces took full control of the territory in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant", spokesman for the Russian military Major General Igor Konashenkov said. "An agreement was reached with the servicemen of a separate battalion protecting the nuclear power plant of Ukraine on joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl NPP".

