Russian Paratroopers Take Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, MoD Says
08:03 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 25.02.2022)
Earlier this week, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine, striving to demilitarisae and de-Nazify the country amid Kiev's attacks against Donbass.
"Yesterday, on 24 February, units of the Russian Airborne Forces took full control of the territory in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant", spokesman for the Russian military Major General Igor Konashenkov said. "An agreement was reached with the servicemen of a separate battalion protecting the nuclear power plant of Ukraine on joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl NPP".