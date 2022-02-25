https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-meeting-with-dpr-and-lpr-representatives-1093360108.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Meeting With DPR and LPR Representatives
The situation in Donbass remains uneasy, as Ukrainian forces continue shelling the territory of the republics, while Russia is conducting its special military op in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting with officials from Donbass, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego and DPR First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Peresada. This is the first such meeting since Russia recognised the republics as independent states earlier this week.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
moscow
09:12 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 25.02.2022)
The situation in Donbass remains uneasy, as Ukrainian forces continue shelling the territory of the republics, while Russia is conducting its special military op in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting with officials from Donbass, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego and DPR First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Peresada. This is the first such meeting since Russia recognised the republics as independent states earlier this week.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!