https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-meeting-with-dpr-and-lpr-representatives-1093360108.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Meeting With DPR and LPR Representatives

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Meeting With DPR and LPR Representatives

The situation in Donbass remains uneasy, as Ukrainian forces continue shelling the territory of the republics, while Russia is conducting its special military op in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.

2022-02-25T09:12+0000

2022-02-25T09:12+0000

2022-02-25T09:13+0000

russia

sergei lavrov

moscow

dpr

lpr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083701164_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_43bb055a13e3c1f37f18a2bed5fdacb4.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting with officials from Donbass, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego and DPR First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Peresada. This is the first such meeting since Russia recognised the republics as independent states earlier this week.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Meeting With DPR and LPR Representatives Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Meeting With DPR and LPR Representatives 2022-02-25T09:12+0000 true PT23M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, sergei lavrov, moscow, dpr, lpr, видео