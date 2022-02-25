Israel Chose to Stand With US Over Ukraine, But Will It Harm Tel Aviv's Ties With Moscow?

https://sputniknews.com/20220225/israel-chose-to-stand-with-us-over-ukraine-but-will-it-harm-tel-avivs-ties-with-moscow-1093357812.html

It took Israel hours to decide how to react to President Vladimir Putin's decision to begin a military operation in Ukraine. But on Thursday afternoon it finally happened. Israel took sides.In Pro-American CampYonatan Freeman, an international relations expert from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, says this stance is understandable, given that Israel has traditionally thought of itself as an ally of the US - who has decided to impose severe sanctions on Moscow.Stable Ties With MoscowIn recent years, Israel has been the beneficiary of these relations. Trade has been steadily increasing, and before the outbreak of COVID-19 so did tourism thanks to the mutual removal of entry permits.In terms of security, Russia has played a pivotal role in mediating between Israel and the Palestinians, specifically with the Islamic group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip and which is deemed a terrorist organisation by the Jewish state.It has cooperated with Israel in Syria, turning a blind eye to alleged Israeli attacks against what's believed to be Iranian targets. And it has also assisted in sharing its intelligence when it comes to Tehran's nuclear programme.Now, with Israel taking a stance, this cooperation might come to an end.Yet, the expert says that it is still too early to judge what the outcome of Lapid's actions will be. And the reason for this is that so far "we have seen only words, no actions".The catch is that those "actions" might soon occur. A number of America's allies in Asia have already declared they would impose economic sanctions on Russia.Such was the case with Japan and South Korea, and Israel may follow suit.Israel to the Rescue?In 2021, Israel was the only country at the United Nations General Assembly that supported the US and its economic embargo of Cuba, voting to continue the move for the 29th consecutive year.And years earlier, in the 1990s, Israel stood behind NATO during its operation in Kosovo, agreeing to take in a number of refugees.Last month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested doing just that, calling for the two superpowers' leaders to convene in Jerusalem in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.Those calls went unanswered, but as the situation continues to escalate, an Israeli mediation plan might not be that far-fetched.

