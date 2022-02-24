https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-mod-precision-weapons-neutralise-only-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-air-forces-1093326815.html

Russian MoD Says Its Precision Weapons Neutralise Only Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Air Forces

Moscow previously stated that Ukrainian air bases, air defences, and other military facilities were targeted amid the special operation, and stressed there are no threats to the civilian population.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that precision weapons are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure, including air bases, and air defences. The ministry noted that Ukrainian cities are not being targeted, and only military facilities are being neutralised.The tensions in Ukraine have been mounting over the past several weeks, with the Ukrainian military carrying out multiple shellings against the Donbass republics. Following an appeal from the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the war in the region.Amid the ongoing attacks perpetrated by Kiev's forces in Donbass, Russia launched a special military operation to stop the bloodshed, targeting the Ukrainian military. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

