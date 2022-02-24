International
Russian MoD Says Its Precision Weapons Neutralise Only Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Air Forces
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-mod-precision-weapons-neutralise-only-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-air-forces-1093326815.html
Russian MoD Says Its Precision Weapons Neutralise Only Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Air Forces
Russian MoD Says Its Precision Weapons Neutralise Only Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Air Forces
Moscow previously stated that Ukrainian air bases, air defences, and other military facilities were targeted amid the special operation, and stressed there are no threats to the civilian population.
2022-02-24T07:55+0000
2022-02-24T08:25+0000
russia
ministry of defense (mod)
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105461/69/1054616963_0:0:2536:1427_1920x0_80_0_0_810b391f0d99007d2be8c7f82bbbf841.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry stated that precision weapons are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure, including air bases, and air defences. The ministry noted that Ukrainian cities are not being targeted, and only military facilities are being neutralised.The tensions in Ukraine have been mounting over the past several weeks, with the Ukrainian military carrying out multiple shellings against the Donbass republics. Following an appeal from the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the war in the region.Amid the ongoing attacks perpetrated by Kiev's forces in Donbass, Russia launched a special military operation to stop the bloodshed, targeting the Ukrainian military. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105461/69/1054616963_0:0:2256:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_b2221580a049eda18aa5bb1aabfc032c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ministry of defense (mod), ukraine

Russian MoD Says Its Precision Weapons Neutralise Only Ukrainian Military Infrastructure, Air Forces

07:55 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 08:25 GMT 24.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergei Leskiec / Go to the photo bank2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill
2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© Sputnik / Sergei Leskiec
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Moscow previously stated that Ukrainian air bases, air defences, and other military facilities were targeted amid the special operation, and stressed there are no threats to the civilian population.
The Russian Defence Ministry stated that precision weapons are neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure, including air bases, and air defences. The ministry noted that Ukrainian cities are not being targeted, and only military facilities are being neutralised.
The tensions in Ukraine have been mounting over the past several weeks, with the Ukrainian military carrying out multiple shellings against the Donbass republics. Following an appeal from the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the war in the region.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the photo bank5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia
5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the photo bank
Amid the ongoing attacks perpetrated by Kiev's forces in Donbass, Russia launched a special military operation to stop the bloodshed, targeting the Ukrainian military. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aims at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала