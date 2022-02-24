https://sputniknews.com/20220224/belarusian-troops-not-taking-part-in-russias-operation-in-ukraine-says-president-lukashenko-1093327780.html
Belarusian Troops Not Taking Part in Russia's Operation in Ukraine, Says President Lukashenko
Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, which he said is "aimed at protecting the people" of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the "genocide" waged by the Ukrainian authorities.
Belarusian troops are not taking any part in a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko has said. Ukraine's military leadership had been warned about a possible operation by Russia, but did not take any steps, the Belarusian media outlet Belta quoted President Lukashenko as saying.
He said a representative of the Ukrainian military had contacted Minsk last night and during the conversation the Belarusian president suggested calling the Russian authorities to "avoid bloodshed". "Did he contact Moscow? He didn't", Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian president stressed that it is important to avoid full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine. He suggested holding negotiations between the two sides in the capital Minsk.