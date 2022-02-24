https://sputniknews.com/20220224/belarusian-troops-not-taking-part-in-russias-operation-in-ukraine-says-president-lukashenko-1093327780.html

Belarusian Troops Not Taking Part in Russia's Operation in Ukraine, Says President Lukashenko

Belarusian Troops Not Taking Part in Russia's Operation in Ukraine, Says President Lukashenko

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, which he said is "aimed at protecting the people" of... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T08:30+0000

2022-02-24T08:30+0000

2022-02-24T09:11+0000

ukraine

russia

belarus

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Belarusian troops are not taking any part in a special operation conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko has said. Ukraine's military leadership had been warned about a possible operation by Russia, but did not take any steps, the Belarusian media outlet Belta quoted President Lukashenko as saying.He said a representative of the Ukrainian military had contacted Minsk last night and during the conversation the Belarusian president suggested calling the Russian authorities to "avoid bloodshed". "Did he contact Moscow? He didn't", Lukashenko said.The Belarusian president stressed that it is important to avoid full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine. He suggested holding negotiations between the two sides in the capital Minsk.

ukraine

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia, belarus, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko