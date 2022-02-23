https://sputniknews.com/20220223/western-institutions-may-invest-in-russian-equities-amid-new-sanctions---us-investor-1093285369.html

Western Institutions May Invest in Russian Equities Amid New Sanctions - US Investor

Western Institutions May Invest in Russian Equities Amid New Sanctions - US Investor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most western institutions will now stay away from Russia's sovereign debt amid the newly announced US sanctions, however, they may... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T00:48+0000

2022-02-23T00:48+0000

2022-02-23T00:48+0000

us-russia relations

sanctions

donbass conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080586818_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_25c7668c2e3fc03ca008b049e3450a95.jpg

“The vast majority if not all western institutions will now stay away from Russian debt, but may invest in Russian equities that trade on many western exchanges,” Korolev said.Korolev noted that international investors are generally jumpy and on the fence about investing in Russia.Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the United States is imposing full sanctions on Russia’s two major financial institutions - Vnesheconombank (VEB) and a military bank, in response to Moscow's decision to recognize the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.Korolev also said he believes that the impact of the sanctions on the Russian economy will be negative in the near term.“Liquidity and credit are the oil which greases the wheels of an economy and any further restriction on already a severely credit starved economy such as the Russian economy will further impact Russia's GDP and employment prospects,” he said. “These effects are short and medium term. Longer term however the positive side to such sanctions is the development of alternative financing resources other than reliance on western banking institutions.”When asked about the US sanctions on Russia's elites , Korolev said one of the consequences would be Russian oligarchs and their families moving assets increasingly outside of the western financial system.“On the one hand it could further strengthen the Russian economy by discouraging capital flight, on the other hand it could turn a lot of powerful people within the Russian financial/political system against the Putin administration creating a lot of friction and reducing the effectiveness of the Putin administration,” he said.Korolev went on to say that the sanctions do not come near to having a significant impact on the world economy.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the Russian-speaking republics.The decision came after a deterioration of the situation on line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway regions. Moscow has repeatedly denied any intention of invading Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us-russia relations, sanctions, donbass conflict