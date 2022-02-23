https://sputniknews.com/20220223/wanna-play-japanese-gamers-are-able-to-rent-special-apartments-1093308881.html

Wanna Play? Japanese Gamers Are Able To Rent Special Apartments

Wanna Play? Japanese Gamers Are Able To Rent Special Apartments

Whether you are a lone ranger, roaming the net on your own, or a party animal who loves the vibe of of seriously pumping crowds, you can rent gamer-ready... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T18:09+0000

2022-02-23T18:09+0000

2022-02-23T18:09+0000

gamers

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081107511_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63d8614ff47e948f05c9aac2ce4388f1.jpg

Asian countries, famed for leading the world in e-industry - especially South Korea and Japan - are coming up with inventive approaches to gaming. Japanese gaming company Sengoku Basara has actually built a series of apartments, called e-rooms that are furnished with all a gaming aficionado needs for a complete gaming experience. Tenants will be able to choose their own keyboard and mouse combo from famous brands, including Logicool, SteelSeries, Corsair, and HyperX, in total 50 variations. What's more, the apartments have entirely different GPU configurations ranging from the beginner plan where monthly rent is 39,000 yen (US$340) and includes a GeForce GTX1650 PC with an Intel Core i7 processor and 480GB of SSD to an elite plan at 69,000 yen (US$599) a month, featuring a GeForce GTX 3070 Ti. But such configurations are also suitable for digital artists and video creators. Special plans offers for such professionals additional extra options like drawing tablets and monitor arms. At present two buildings, both in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, offer e-rooms, but Basara hopes to expand e-rooms throughout the country in the near future. In 2020, Bauhütte, a Japanese gaming furniture brand, launched its gaming beds with a concept of "turning your desk into a secret base". This piqued the interest of gaming companies who saw the great benefits of furniture which enhance gamers' comfort while they play.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

gamers, japan