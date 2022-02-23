https://sputniknews.com/20220223/truth-trumps-twitter--1093284728.html

Truth Trump’s Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump launched a social media platform named ‘Truth Social’ on Monday. For its first 24 hours, the app, claimed to be an alternative... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

In January 2021, Twitter banned Trump from its platform for posts the latter made in support of the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In October 2021, the Trump Media & Technology Group and the Digital World Acquisition Corporation released a statement over the creation of its ‘Truth Social’ app.Months later, Truth Social has finally hit the app store. The run-out, however, has been far from smooth. Due to an initial crash, the website posted that many had been put on a waiting list to join the site, in numbers reportedly running into the hundreds of thousands, while others were fed error messages when trying to set up an account to enter the site.Devin Nunes, formerly a Republican congressman representing California, left his office to become the company CEO. He said that the site was expected to be fully operational by the end of March, at the latest.The Trump-branded social media app, however, has handicapped directly out of the gate. Additionally, the app joins an already-crowded online presence as right-leaning social media platforms have gained momentum over the past two years.When Trump was banned from Twitter he could boast nearly 90 million followers. Twitter currently has 330 million active users.On its first day, 170,000 people downloaded the Truth Social app. It’s unclear, however, whether anyone has been able to use it.

Nevin Brown

