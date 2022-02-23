International
China’s Embassy Decries 'Double Standard' in Depiction of Hong Kong, Ottawa Protests
Over the weekend, the Ottawa leg of the Freedom Convoy protests was routed by law enforcement after the Trudeau government granted itself new, sweeping emergency powers to quell what it termed an "occupation" and "blockade" of the nation’s capital that presented a "threat to democracy." This characterization stood in stark contrast to Ottawa’s support for the unruly protests that swept Hong Kong in March of 2019 and ended several months later.China’s diplomatic mission noted that Canadian police used a variety of crowd control weapons, including pepper spray, stun grenades and batons, to violently disperse the peaceful protesters that set up base in Ottawa’s downtown core.The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converged peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to scrap the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against Trudeau and his government.
02:11 GMT 23.02.2022
Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2020
‘A Lever to Harass China’: US Protests Security Law Because it Lost Access to Hong Kong ‘Sore Spot’
3 July 2020, 00:51 GMT
