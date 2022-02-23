https://sputniknews.com/20220223/170-million-year-old-fossil-found-in-scotland-belongs-to-largest-flying-dinosaur-from-jurassic-era-1093297882.html

170 Million-Year-Old Fossil Found in Scotland Belongs to Largest Flying Dinosaur From Jurassic Era

170 Million-Year-Old Fossil Found in Scotland Belongs to Largest Flying Dinosaur From Jurassic Era

Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to evolve powered flight some 50 million years before birds came into being. They lived during the Mesozoic era, often... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-23T11:26+0000

2022-02-23T11:26+0000

2022-02-23T11:26+0000

dinosaurs

jurassic-era

pterosaur

earth

university of edinburgh

scotland

uk

paleontology

fossil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093298984_0:225:2843:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_ba238ae123efac49cde73a959beba0f6.jpg

A well-preserved fossil of a pterosaur, discovered on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, is being hailed as the "largest of its kind" from the Jurassic period.The specimen was discovered by Amelia Penny, a PhD student at the University of Edinburgh, during a field trip to the Isle of Skye in 2017, the National Museum of Scotland stated in an official statement released on Tuesday. "After the fossil was salvaged, it was brought to the University of Edinburgh for analysis and description. CT scans of the skull have revealed large optic lobes, which indicate that Dearc would have had good eyesight", stated the museum in the press release. The fossil is all set to be added to the museum's collection and studied further.The findings have also been documented in a new paper published in the peer-reviewed bi-weekly journal Current Biology.While palaeontologists have long known about the presence of similar-sized pterosaurs during the Cretaceous period, this is the first time they've found the presence of such large flying animals from the Jurassic era, or when dinosaurs came to symbolically rule the planet. Dinosaurs became extinct towards the end of the Mesozoic era, some 66 million years ago.Professor Brusatte also claims that the "superlative" Scottish fossil is probably the best British skeleton to have been discovered since the early 1800s.Natalia Jagielska, another PhD student at the University of Edinburgh and the lead author of the new paper, also remarks that "pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare".She notes that until now such discoveries have been confined to "select rock formations in Brazil and China"."Its sharp fish-snatching teeth still retain a shiny enamel cover as if he were alive mere weeks ago", she concludes.

https://sputniknews.com/20200528/pterosaur-species-fossil-discovered-in-britain-for-the-first-time-ever-1079446093.html

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

dinosaurs, jurassic-era, pterosaur, earth, university of edinburgh, scotland, uk, paleontology, fossil