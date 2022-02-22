https://sputniknews.com/20220222/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-briefing-after-extraordinary-meeting-on-ukraine-1093272478.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Briefing After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine
Russia previously announced recognition of both Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with president Putin noting the move should have occurred "long ago"... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Brussels as NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. The meeting was held after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the independence of Donbass republics and ordered Russian peacekeepers to enter the region to maintain the peace after a wave of shelling attacks by Ukraine against the republics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russia previously announced recognition of both Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with president Putin noting the move should have occurred "long ago". The decision was met with a backlash in the US, Britain, and the EU, who pledged to impose sanctions against Moscow.
