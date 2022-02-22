International
Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-briefing-after-extraordinary-meeting-on-ukraine-1093272478.html
Russia previously announced recognition of both Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with president Putin noting the move should have occurred "long ago"... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Brussels as NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. The meeting was held after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the independence of Donbass republics and ordered Russian peacekeepers to enter the region to maintain the peace after a wave of shelling attacks by Ukraine against the republics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
16:04 GMT 22.02.2022
SubscribeGoogle news
Russia previously announced recognition of both Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with president Putin noting the move should have occurred "long ago". The decision was met with a backlash in the US, Britain, and the EU, who pledged to impose sanctions against Moscow.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels as NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. The meeting was held after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the independence of Donbass republics and ordered Russian peacekeepers to enter the region to maintain the peace after a wave of shelling attacks by Ukraine against the republics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
