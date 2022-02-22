https://sputniknews.com/20220222/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-briefing-after-extraordinary-meeting-on-ukraine-1093272478.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Briefing After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Briefing After Extraordinary Meeting on Ukraine

Russia previously announced recognition of both Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with president Putin noting the move should have occurred "long ago"... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T16:04+0000

2022-02-22T16:04+0000

2022-02-22T16:04+0000

russia

nato

jens stoltenberg

donbass

ukraine

brussels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093275179_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ca97174985dcbb0ff4dabb7bfcf792.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Brussels as NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing after the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. The meeting was held after President Vladimir Putin officially recognised the independence of Donbass republics and ordered Russian peacekeepers to enter the region to maintain the peace after a wave of shelling attacks by Ukraine against the republics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

donbass

ukraine

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Stoltenberg briefs media following extraordinary NATO meeting on Ukraine Stoltenberg briefs media following extraordinary NATO meeting on Ukraine 2022-02-22T16:04+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, nato, jens stoltenberg, donbass, ukraine, brussels, видео