Live Broadcast From Donetsk After Recognition of Donbass Republics' Independence by Russia
Amid growing tensions in the region, the heads of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, appealed...
2022-02-22T11:33+0000
2022-02-22T11:33+0000
donbass
dpr
lpr
ukraine
russia
Sputnik is live from Donetsk just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to recognise the independence of the Dontesk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic from Ukraine. The situation in the region has been escalating in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilisations in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian Army. The evacuation of Donbass residents, first of all women, children, and the elderly, to Russia began late last week. Follow Sputnik's live stream to find out more.
donbass
ukraine
donbass, dpr, lpr, ukraine, russia

11:33 GMT 22.02.2022
Amid growing tensions in the region, the heads of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, appealed to the Russian president asking him to recognise their independence.
Sputnik is live from Donetsk just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to recognise the independence of the Dontesk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic from Ukraine. The situation in the region has been escalating in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilisations in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian Army. The evacuation of Donbass residents, first of all women, children, and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.
Follow Sputnik's live stream to find out more.
