Hostage Situation Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam
Hostage Situation Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam
Hostage Situation Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam
An armed robbery has taken place at an Apple store in Amsterdam, reports say. The robbery took place around 5:40 p.m on Tuesday. The robbers have taken hostages at gunpoint.
2022-02-22T17:52+0000
2022-02-22T18:14+0000
netherlands
amsterdam
hostage situation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081975233_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25320a9ce5b3ec149f34e8e52e9df429.jpg
netherlands
amsterdam
netherlands, amsterdam, hostage situation

Hostage Situation Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam

17:52 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 22.02.2022)
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Being updated
An armed robbery has taken place at an Apple store in Amsterdam, reports say. The robbery took place around 5:40 p.m on Tuesday. The robbers have taken hostages at gunpoint, and AT5 reports that witnesses have heard gun shots inside the Apple store.
Amsterdam police confirmed the hostage situation on Tuesday on their Twitter account, writing, "Update: there is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control." The police have not identified the store as Apple, but images and videos posted to social media involving the scene show an armed person inside the store. The police wrote to their Twitter account that the police are at the scene with "many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control."
Amsterdam police confirmed the hostage situation on Tuesday on their Twitter account, writing, "Update: there is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control." The police have not identified the store as Apple, but images and videos posted to social media involving the scene show an armed person inside the store. The police wrote to their Twitter account that the police are at the scene with "many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control."
