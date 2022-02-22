Hostage Situation Reported at Apple Store in Amsterdam

omg there’s a hostage situation going on at the Apple Store in Amsterdam https://t.co/twiiTnMTSL — jente (@positionsneedy) February 22, 2022

Amsterdam police confirmed the hostage situation on Tuesday on their Twitter account, writing, "Update: there is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control." The police have not identified the store as Apple, but images and videos posted to social media involving the scene show an armed person inside the store. The police wrote to their Twitter account that the police are at the scene with "many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control."