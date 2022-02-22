https://sputniknews.com/20220222/canadian-lawmakers-extend-emergency-act-powers-to-tackle-freedom-convoy-blockades-1093253585.html

Canadian Lawmakers Extend Emergency Act Powers to Tackle 'Freedom Convoy' Blockades

During a Monday news conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told protesters who engaged in the 23-day protest that although 'Freedom Convoy'... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

With a 185-1541 vote, Canada's lower legislative house has voted in favor of extending the use of special emergency powers invoked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week. The measure, which requires further approval in the upper house, authorizes authorities to designate areas as 'no-protest zones,' subjecting violators to possible jail time. It also allows certain services, such as tow truck companies, to remove vehicles from the area in question. If invoked, the extension would be one of the most severe Western government responses to protests launched in opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.

