Arizona State House Proposes Bill to Make Recording Police Actions Illegal

An Arizona state House committee has passed a proposed bill that would make video recordings of police, in certain situations, illegal within eight feet. The... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

The bill, brought by GOP Rep. John Kavanagh, is an amendment to a bill proposed earlier that would have made video recordings of police without their consent illegal within 15 feet.The proposed bill does not bar individuals from video documenting police, even without their consent, in some instances.Constitutional First Amendment advocates note that, if passed, the bill would infringe on an individuals' rights and would limit the ability to hold police accountable.The National Press Photographers Association has written an open letter in opposition to the proposed bill.Kavanagh, who authored the bill, is convinced of its constitutionality, saying, “I think this fully conforms with constitutionality and weighs officer safety with the citizens’ right, the public’s right, to see law enforcement officers in action.”Unlawfully recording an officer, under the proposed bill, would be classified as a petty offense, escalated to a minor offense for continuing to record when asked to stop by a cop. It is unclear whether video documenting police actions, if illegally obtained under the proposed law, would be admissible evidence in court.The bill passed through its committee by a vote of 7-5, with no Democratic support. It will still need to pass an Arizona House vote. The house is split 31 to 29 in favor of Republicans.

