https://sputniknews.com/20220221/sunlight-can-help-dissolve-oil-into-seawater-reveals-study-of-deepwater-horizon-spill-1093228242.html

Sunlight Can Help Dissolve Oil Into Seawater, Reveals Study of Deepwater Horizon Spill

Sunlight Can Help Dissolve Oil Into Seawater, Reveals Study of Deepwater Horizon Spill

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill caused by an explosion on the oil rig, was the largest such marine incident in United States history. While claiming 11 lives... 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-21T11:38+0000

2022-02-21T11:38+0000

2022-02-21T11:38+0000

deepwater horizon

oil

oil spill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080193303_0:875:2048:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbc382012805e0f9f8a8d7c94d49f73.jpg

Twelve years after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a team of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) researchers have carried out a study to discover that nearly 10% of the oil floating in the Gulf of Mexico after the disaster has dissolved into seawater via sunlight.The findings of the research, entitled "Sunlight-driven dissolution is a major fate of oil at sea", have been published in Science Advances.The process, called "photo-dissolution", is not new in itself, but using custom-built light-emitting diode (LED) reactors the group measured how the rate of the oil fate varies for different types of light.As scientists created hypothetical spill scenarios, they also juggled varying oil slick thicknesses, seasonal conditions, and global locations.The Deepwater Horizon oil spill, an industrial disaster that occurred on 20 April 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico, is estimated to have seen a total discharge of 4.9 Mbbl (210 million US gal; 780,000 m3).The ecological disaster that ensued caused extensive damage to marine and wildlife habitats and fishing and tourism industries, while scientists were left puzzling over the “environmental” fate of all that oil.Typically, oil spilled at sea is believed to either biodegrade after microorganisms consume and break it down, or evaporate. Oil may also be stranded on the shoreline.Lead author of the paper, Danielle Haas Freeman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology/WHOI Joint Program student, underscored that the fresh findings could be instrumental in furthering understanding of where else the oil from such a spill might go.The team singled out the interesting discovery that, contrary to popular belief, the "photo-dissolution" process is relevant in Arctic waters. This could be critical, they claim, when forecasting the impact of spills on marine ecosystems and determining response tactics.What remains to be studied is what the potential toxicity of these sunlight-produced compounds might be like.

https://sputniknews.com/20200216/invisible-toxic-oil-new-fallout-from-2010-deadly-deepwater-horizon-spill-revealed-1078329550.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

deepwater horizon, oil, oil spill