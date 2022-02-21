International
LIVE: Russian President Putin Addresses Nation Following Security Council's Meeting on Donbass
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Hold Press Conference in Brussels Amid Meeting on Ukraine Crisis
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Hold Press Conference in Brussels Amid Meeting on Ukraine Crisis
The event is taking place as tensions boil over in eastern Ukraine in the country's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, where local militia have...
Sputnik goes live from Brussels, Belgium where EU foreign ministers have gathered to discuss the latest developments in eastern Ukraine and exchange views on the European security situation in general.The delegates are also expected to address Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to reaffirm the EU's full support for his country, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity amid an escalation of tension in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Climate policy and the situation in Mali are also expected to be discussed.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Hold Press Conference in Brussels Amid Meeting on Ukraine Crisis

17:50 GMT 21.02.2022
The event is taking place as tensions boil over in eastern Ukraine in the country's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, where local militia have reported casualties following intensified shelling by Kiev's forces.
Sputnik goes live from Brussels, Belgium where EU foreign ministers have gathered to discuss the latest developments in eastern Ukraine and exchange views on the European security situation in general.
The delegates are also expected to address Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to reaffirm the EU's full support for his country, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity amid an escalation of tension in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Climate policy and the situation in Mali are also expected to be discussed.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
