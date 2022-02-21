International
BREAKING: Putin to Make Televised Address to Russians on Donbass Soon, Kremlin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Ceremony to Honour ROC Athletes of 2022 Winter Olympics Takes Place in Moscow

17:22 GMT 21.02.2022 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 21.02.2022)
The 2022 Winter Olympics took place in Beijing, China on 4-20 February and brought together nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries.
Watch a live broadcast from the VTB Arena in Moscow where a ceremony honouring the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is taking place on Monday 21 February.
The Russian team won six gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals at this year's Olympics and was ranked ninth in the overall medal count.
