Ceremony to Honour ROC Athletes of 2022 Winter Olympics Takes Place in Moscow

The 2022 Winter Olympics took place in Beijing, China on 4-20 February and brought together nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries. 21.02.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the VTB Arena in Moscow where a ceremony honouring the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athletes of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is taking place on Monday 21 February.The Russian team won six gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze medals at this year's Olympics and was ranked ninth in the overall medal count. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

