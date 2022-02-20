https://sputniknews.com/20220220/thousands-of-women--children-flee-to-russia-as-tensions-flare-in-donbass---photo-video-1093201342.html

Thousands of Women & Children Flee to Russia as Tensions Flare in Donbass - Photo, Video

About 30,000 people have crossed the Russian border from Donbass during the past day alone, with the majority of the evacuees from that region being children. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

The ongoing military escalation in Donbass has led to thousands of local residents fleeing across the border to Russia. On Friday, authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics announced the evacuation of women and children.According to Russian Federal Security Service's border security department for Rostov Oblast, some 30,000 people from the self-proclaimed republics have crossed the border into Russia during the past day.The majority of the evacuees, around 60 percent, are children.Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin also declared that the recent car bombing in Donetsk was a sign of preparations by Kiev to launch a military offensive into the Donbass region.The situation in Donbass took a turn for the worse in the past few weeks, with Ukrainian government forces shelling civilian targets in the region.DPR head Denis Pushilin also warned that he expects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to order an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics in the near future.

