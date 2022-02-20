https://sputniknews.com/20220220/prince-andrew-has-been-secretly-paying-night-visits-to-elizabeth-ii-report-claims-1093194214.html

Prince Andrew Has Been Secretly Paying Night Visits to Elizabeth II, Report Claims

Prince Andrew Has Been Secretly Paying Night Visits to Elizabeth II, Report Claims

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip Prince Andrew, her son, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages amid sexual abuse lawsuit. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-20T07:55+0000

2022-02-20T07:55+0000

2022-02-20T07:55+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

prince andrew

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092601104_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc8089d9157fd34f37823cdd37776e7a.jpg

Prince Andrew has been secretly visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle at night, The Sun has reported.According to the report, the Duke of York was driven the five-mile distance from his home to Windsor Castle every night last week for meetings with Queen Elizabeth II amid accusations of sexual assault in a US court.The purpose of Prince Andrew’s visits was reportedly to discuss his 12 million pound Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement. Also, according to reports, he has apologised to his daughters and the Queen over the scandal.On Wednesday media reported that Prince Andrew will pay 12 million pounds (over $16 million) in an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The parties are expected to file for a dismissal of the case within 30 days. Moreover, Prince Andrew pledged to donate a substantial amount to charity in support of victims of violence.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii, prince andrew