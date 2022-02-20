https://sputniknews.com/20220220/prince-andrew-has-been-secretly-paying-night-visits-to-elizabeth-ii-report-claims-1093194214.html
Prince Andrew Has Been Secretly Paying Night Visits to Elizabeth II, Report Claims
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip Prince Andrew, her son, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages amid sexual abuse lawsuit. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
Prince Andrew has been secretly visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle at night, The Sun has reported.
According to the report, the Duke of York was driven the five-mile distance from his home to Windsor Castle every night last week for meetings with Queen Elizabeth II amid accusations of sexual assault in a US court.
“Andrew has been very careful and is trying to keep out of sight. He knows there are photographers in the daytime and his best chance to avoid them is after dark,” a source said as quoted by The Sun.
The purpose of Prince Andrew’s visits was reportedly to discuss his 12 million pound Virginia Giuffre sex case settlement. Also, according to reports, he has apologised to his daughters and the Queen over the scandal.
“He realises how serious this whole issue has been and the damage it has done to the monarchy,” the source added.
On Wednesday media reported that Prince Andrew will pay 12 million pounds (over $16 million) in an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The parties are expected to file for a dismissal of the case within 30 days. Moreover, Prince Andrew pledged to donate a substantial amount to charity in support of victims of violence.