Locals Prepare to Evacuate From Gorlovka as Tensions in Donbass Intensify
Watch a live broadcast from Gorlovka, a town in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) where local residents are preparing for evacuation as shelling by Kiev's forces has intensified. Two civilians were killed in Kiev's artillery fire in the Pionerskoye area near Lugansk, local authorities said.Earlier, the OSCE confirmed that "multiple shelling incidents" across the frontline in the Donbass region were taking place. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
13:51 GMT 20.02.2022 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 20.02.2022)
Tensions escalated on the contact line in the Donbass region on 17 February, with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reporting violations of the ceasefire by Kiev. The mass evacuation of civilians has been announced, with women, children and the elderly being transported to Russia's Rostov region for safety reasons.
Watch a live broadcast from Gorlovka, a town in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) where local residents are preparing for evacuation as shelling by Kiev's forces has intensified.
Two civilians were killed in Kiev's artillery fire in the Pionerskoye area near Lugansk, local authorities said.
Earlier, the OSCE confirmed that "multiple shelling incidents" across the frontline in the Donbass region were taking place.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.