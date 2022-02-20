Kings, Queens, and Royal Heirs Who Caught COVID-19
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinBritain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Prior to being diagnosed with COVID, Queen Elizabeth II met with her son Charles, Prince of Wales, who also tested positive for this disease after the meeting.
While British Queen Elizabeth II has recently tested positive for COVID, she is far from the only royal in the world to fall victim to the virus that has ravaged the world for over two years now.
The monarch's son and heir apparent Charles, Prince of Wales, was also diagnosed with COVID on 10 February, soon after he spent time with his mother.
Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive last week. This isn't the first time the royal couple has contracted this disease; in March 2020, both Charles and Camilla endured the illness back then as well.
© REUTERS / POOL NewFILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wait for Queen Elizabeth to deliver her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wait for Queen Elizabeth to deliver her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London
Charles' son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, caught the disease in April 2020 but sought to keep the diagnosis secret so as not to alarm the nation, MailOnline suggests.
© AP Photo / Chris JacksonBritain's Prince William talks to members of the public at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Cardiff, Wales
Britain's Prince William talks to members of the public at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Cardiff, Wales
© AP Photo / Chris Jackson
COVID is not exclusive to the British royal family; on February 9 2022, the Royal Household of Spain announced that the Spanish King Felipe VI tested positive for COVID-19.
© REUTERS / Hannah McKaySpain's King Felipe delivers a speech at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain July 12, 2017.
Spain's King Felipe delivers a speech at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain July 12, 2017.
And also on that very same day, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was revealed to have also contracted the coronavirus.
© AP Photo / Jens Dresling/PolfotoThe Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015.
The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015.
© AP Photo / Jens Dresling/Polfoto