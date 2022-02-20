https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ioc-president-thomas-bach-to-skip-beijing-paralympics-2022-1093201965.html
IOC President Thomas Bach to Skip Beijing Paralympics 2022
IOC President Thomas Bach to Skip Beijing Paralympics 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach will not appear at the Paralympics-2022 in Beijing, the organisation... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T11:41+0000
2022-02-20T11:41+0000
2022-02-20T11:41+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
thomas bach
olympic games
paralympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104075/20/1040752041_0:213:4071:2503_1920x0_80_0_0_b92db039c4a8cdf2aa5970c50a7dbdaf.jpg
"In a call this week, IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons agreed President Bach would not attend the Beijing 2022 Winter #Paralympics," the IOC said on Twitter.Bach wished Parsons and the athletes good luck in the upcoming event.According to the statement, IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng will represent the organisation at the Paralympic Winter Games, which will start on 4 March and run through 13 March.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104075/20/1040752041_226:0:3845:2714_1920x0_80_0_0_26cbf01ab49abccb9526ae3000ad6a84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
thomas bach, olympic games, paralympic games
IOC President Thomas Bach to Skip Beijing Paralympics 2022
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach will not appear at the Paralympics-2022 in Beijing, the organisation announced on Sunday.
"In a call this week, IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons agreed President Bach would not attend the Beijing 2022 Winter #Paralympics," the IOC said
on Twitter.
Bach wished Parsons and the athletes good luck in the upcoming event.
According to the statement, IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng will represent the organisation at the Paralympic Winter Games, which will start on 4 March and run through 13 March.