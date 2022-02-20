International
BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
IOC President Thomas Bach to Skip Beijing Paralympics 2022
11:41 GMT 20.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach will not appear at the Paralympics-2022 in Beijing, the organisation announced on Sunday.
"In a call this week, IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons agreed President Bach would not attend the Beijing 2022 Winter #Paralympics," the IOC said on Twitter.
Bach wished Parsons and the athletes good luck in the upcoming event.
According to the statement, IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng will represent the organisation at the Paralympic Winter Games, which will start on 4 March and run through 13 March.
