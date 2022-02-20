https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ioc-president-thomas-bach-to-skip-beijing-paralympics-2022-1093201965.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach will not appear at the Paralympics-2022 in Beijing, the organisation... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

"In a call this week, IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons agreed President Bach would not attend the Beijing 2022 Winter #Paralympics," the IOC said on Twitter.Bach wished Parsons and the athletes good luck in the upcoming event.According to the statement, IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng will represent the organisation at the Paralympic Winter Games, which will start on 4 March and run through 13 March.

