International
Groom, Eight Others Die in Car Crash on the Way to Wedding in India's Rajasthan State - Video
Groom, Eight Others Die in Car Crash on the Way to Wedding in India's Rajasthan State
The driver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness, a police official has stated. 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
In a major tragedy in the city of Kota in Rajasthan state, India, at least nine people were killed in a road accident hours before a wedding, including the groom, police said today.The groom and his family were en route to Ujjain, a city in Madhya Pradesh state when their car fell on the small culvert of the Chambal river in Kota city.The incident reportedly took place at around 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The locals called the police, who immediately initiated a rescue operation and recovered the dead bodies.A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet, in which the crashed car can be seen being pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that it was very sad and unfortunate and offered condolences and support to the family of the deceased.
Groom, Eight Others Die in Car Crash on the Way to Wedding in India's Rajasthan State - Video

The driver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness, a police official has stated.
In a major tragedy in the city of Kota in Rajasthan state, India, at least nine people were killed in a road accident hours before a wedding, including the groom, police said today.
The groom and his family were en route to Ujjain, a city in Madhya Pradesh state when their car fell on the small culvert of the Chambal river in Kota city.
The incident reportedly took place at around 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The locals called the police, who immediately initiated a rescue operation and recovered the dead bodies.
A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet, in which the crashed car can be seen being pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.
Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that it was very sad and unfortunate and offered condolences and support to the family of the deceased.
