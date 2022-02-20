Groom, Eight Others Die in Car Crash on the Way to Wedding in India's Rajasthan State - Video
© Photo : Twitter screenshotAt least nine people were killed in a road accident hours before a wedding, including the groom, in the city of Kota in Rajasthan state, India.
The driver most likely lost control over the car due to drowsiness, a police official has stated.
In a major tragedy in the city of Kota in Rajasthan state, India, at least nine people were killed in a road accident hours before a wedding, including the groom, police said today.
The groom and his family were en route to Ujjain, a city in Madhya Pradesh state when their car fell on the small culvert of the Chambal river in Kota city.
The incident reportedly took place at around 7:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The locals called the police, who immediately initiated a rescue operation and recovered the dead bodies.
A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet, in which the crashed car can be seen being pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.
Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that it was very sad and unfortunate and offered condolences and support to the family of the deceased.
